COVID-19: Over 33,000 healthcare workers vaccinated so far in Himachal

As many as 5,700 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the number of those who have received the jabs so far in the state to 33,452, a senior health official said. A total of 7,614 health workers were to be administered the vaccine across 85 sessions Monday, out of which 5,700 could be given the jabs which is 75 percent coverage, he said.

The total number of people vaccinated for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state has now risen to 33,452 against a target of around 77,000 by February 9, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

A total of 27,752 people were administered vaccine till January 30.

The vaccination drive in the state began on January 16 when 1,536 members of the medical fraternity were given the jabs. As many as 3,299 people were vaccinated on January 18, 232 on January 19, 45 on January 20, 686 on January 21, 3,819 on January 22, 3,935 on January 23, 510 on January 27 and 4,794 on January 28, 4,070 on January 29 and 4,816 on January 30.

Six cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported in the state on Monday, Jindal said. The number of AEFI in the state has now risen to 65, he added.

