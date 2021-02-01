Left Menu

COVID-19: Over 33,000 healthcare workers vaccinated so far in Himachal

As many as 5,700 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the number of those who have received the jabs so far in the state to 33,452, a senior health official said. The number of AEFI in the state has now risen to 65, he added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 01-02-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:44 IST
COVID-19: Over 33,000 healthcare workers vaccinated so far in Himachal

As many as 5,700 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the number of those who have received the jabs so far in the state to 33,452, a senior health official said. A total of 7,614 health workers were to be administered the vaccine across 85 sessions Monday, out of which 5,700 could be given the jabs which is 75 percent coverage, he said.

The total number of people vaccinated for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state has now risen to 33,452 against a target of around 77,000 by February 9, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

A total of 27,752 people were administered vaccine till January 30.

The vaccination drive in the state began on January 16 when 1,536 members of the medical fraternity were given the jabs. As many as 3,299 people were vaccinated on January 18, 232 on January 19, 45 on January 20, 686 on January 21, 3,819 on January 22, 3,935 on January 23, 510 on January 27 and 4,794 on January 28, 4,070 on January 29 and 4,816 on January 30.

Six cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported in the state on Monday, Jindal said. The number of AEFI in the state has now risen to 65, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU toughens rules on entry for non-EU visitors

The European Union tightened its rules for visitors from outside the bloc on Monday, specifying that they would only be allowed in freely from countries with very few coronavirus cases and almost none of the more transmissible variants. EU ...

GRAPHIC-U.S. new COVID cases fall for third straight week, hospitalizations down

New cases of COVID-19 in the United States fell for a third week in a row, the first time the country has seen such an extended decline since last September, though more than a million people are still being infected every week. New cases i...

House Democrats aim to remove Majorie Taylor Greene from committees over violent comments

Congressional Democrats on Monday said they would seek to strip conspiracy theory-backing Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of committee assignments over incendiary comments including denying school shootings took place and expressing suppo...

France-Number of people in ICU units for COVID at a peak since Dec 6

French health authorities reported 4,347 new coronavirus infections over the previous 24 hours on Monday, down from Sundays 19,325 and slightly higher than last Mondays 4,240, figures assuaging the countrys decision not to impose a third lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021