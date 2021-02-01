EDITORS, PTI is discontinuing from today, Feb. 1, 2021, the all India COVID-19 tally compiled with updated figures released by the respective State/UT authorities and released every night since April last.

The PTI tally was made available in addition to the daily figures released by the Union Health Ministry so that the subscribers had the benefit of the latest data.

Since the COVID-19 situation has by and large stabilised, and the numbers are changing only marginally, PTI will now release only the all India figures provided by the Health Ministry each morning. EDITOR DELHI PTI RT

