France-Number of people in ICU units for COVID at a peak since Dec 6

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-02-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 00:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

French health authorities reported 4,347 new coronavirus infections over the previous 24 hours on Monday, down from Sunday's 19,325 and slightly higher than last Monday's 4,240, figures assuaging the country's decision not to impose a third lockdown for now.

But the number of people being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) for the disease was up again, at 3,228, going above the 3,200 threshold for the first time since Dec. 6.

France's cumulative total of cases now stands at 3,201,461, the sixth-highest in the world.

