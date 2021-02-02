No COVID-19 death in Odisha for a week, tally at 3,35,151

No COVID-19 death has beenreported in Odisha for a week now, even as 79 fresh casespushed the tally to 3,35,151, a health department officialsaid on Monday.

The coastal state's coronavirus death toll remainedunchanged at 1,906. The last fatality was reported fromSundergarh district on January 25, he said.

A total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have died due tocomorbidities.

The state also registered recovery of 136 patients onMonday, taking the total number of cured people to 3,32,239,which is 99.13 per cent of the caseload.

Odisha's case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 percent, which is one of the lowest in the country, he said.

Of the new cases detected in 19 of the 30 districts,47 were from different quarantine centres, while the remaining32 are local-contact infections, he said.

Odisha now has 953 active cases, which is 0.28 percent of the caseload.

The state has so far conducted over 77.31 lakh sampletests, including 22,153 on Sunday, the official said.

Though the state suspended the COVID-19 inoculationprocess for two days in view of the ongoing pulse polioimmunisation programme, as many as 1,038 healthcare workerswere administered vaccines at places under BhubaneswarMunicipal Corporation.

Now, the number of people inoculated in Odisha is2,09,462.

The COVID-19 vaccination programme across the statewill resume from February 3, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)