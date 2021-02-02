Brazil coronavirus deaths rise above 225,000

Brazil coronavirus deaths rise above 225,000Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 02-02-2021 02:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 02:45 IST
Brazil registered 24,591 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 595 additional deaths attributable to the coronavirus, the nation's Health Ministry said.
The South American country has registered a total of 9,229,322 COVID-19 cases and 225,099 deaths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
