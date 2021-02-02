Mexico reports 564 new coronavirus deaths, total of 159,100

Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 564 new confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the total in the country to 159,100.

Mexico's deputy health secretary Hugo Lopez Gatell said the country would receive between 1.6 million and 2.75 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX global vaccine sharing program this month.

