Dubai to start vaccinations with Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Dubai will start vaccinating people with the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the state media office said, after receiving its first shipment from India.

Dubai is already inoculating residents, free of charge, with the Pfizer-BioNTech and China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) developed vaccines.

