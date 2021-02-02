Dubai to start vaccinations with Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Dubai to start vaccinations with Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:46 IST
Dubai will start vaccinating people with the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the state media office said, after receiving its first shipment from India.
Dubai is already inoculating residents, free of charge, with the Pfizer-BioNTech and China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) developed vaccines.
