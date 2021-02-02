Left Menu

Odishas coronavirus tally on Tuesday mounted to 3,35,211 as 60 more people tested positive for the infection, while the death toll remained at 1,906 with no fatality being reported for eight days in a row, a health official said.Of the 60 new cases, 36 were reported from different quarantine centres, while the remaining 24 were detected during contact tracing, he said.Seventeen districts reported one positive case each.

Odisha reports 60 new COVID-19 cases, tally mounts to 3,35,211
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Odisha's coronavirus tally on Tuesday mounted to 3,35,211 as 60 more people tested positive for the infection, while the death toll remained at 1,906 with no fatality being reported for eight days in a row, a health official said.

Of the 60 new cases, 36 were reported from different quarantine centres, while the remaining 24 were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Seventeen districts reported one positive case each. Khurda and Sundergarh recorded eight cases each and Bargarh seven cases.

Thirteen other districts did not register any new case since Monday, the official said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,013, while 3,32,239 patients have recovered so far. Apart from the 1,906 succumbing to the infection, 53 COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to co-morbidities.

While tagging a PTI report on 'No COVID-19 death in Odisha for a week,' the Health and Family Welfare Department in a Twitter post on Tuesday said, "Effective awareness campaign & unwavering commitment of Covid warriors ensured zero #COVID-19 deaths during last week. With a case fatality ratio of 0.56 % - one of the lowest in the country - the State has set a new benchmark in curbing #coronavirus." The state has so far conducted over 77.51 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 19,721 on Monday.

Odisha's positivity rate stands at 4.32 per cent, as per the data released by the health and family welfare department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

