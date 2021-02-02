Vietnam reports 31 new coronavirus infections, tally at 1,882 cases

Vietnam reports 31 new coronavirus infections, tally at 1,882 casesReuters | Hanoi | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:31 IST
Vietnam reported on Tuesday 31 new local COVID-19 infections, mostly linked to an outbreak detected last week in the northern province of Hai Duong, the country's health ministry said.
The outbreak has spread to at least 10 cities and provinces, including the economic hub Ho Chi Minh City and the capital Hanoi, with 301 infections, the ministry said. Vietnam has recorded 1,882 coronavirus cases in total, with 35 deaths.
