Left Menu

Vietnam reports 31 new coronavirus infections, tally at 1,882 cases

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:31 IST
Vietnam reports 31 new coronavirus infections, tally at 1,882 cases
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Vietnam reported on Tuesday 31 new local COVID-19 infections, mostly linked to an outbreak detected last week in the northern province of Hai Duong, the country's health ministry said.

The outbreak has spread to at least 10 cities and provinces, including the economic hub Ho Chi Minh City and the capital Hanoi, with 301 infections, the ministry said. Vietnam has recorded 1,882 coronavirus cases in total, with 35 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canara Bank raises Rs 120 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

State-owned Canara Bank on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 120 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds.The bank has issued and allotted Basel III compliant additional tier I bonds amounting to Rs 120 crore, Canara Bank said in a regulatory...

Japan concerned over EU COVID-19 vaccine supply uncertainty

Japan is concerned about delays in the distribution of European-made coronavirus vaccines, an official said Tuesday, as it struggles to obtain enough doses to allow it to host the Olympics this summer.Taro Kono, the Cabinet minister in char...

OPEC experts meet as rising oil prices mask demand worries

OPEC experts were holding a virtual meeting on Tuesday as a rise in oil prices to their highest in almost a year masked persistent concerns about a recovery in oil demand. The Joint Technical Committee began its meeting at about 1200 GMT an...

CBI books retired IAS officer for corruption

The CBI has booked a retired IAS officer for alleged corruption in giving leases to facilitate illegal mining of minor minerals in Kaushambi when he was posted as a district magistrate during 2012-14, officials said Tuesday.Searches at nine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021