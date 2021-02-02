Left Menu

WHO team visits animal disease center in Wuhan, China

A World Health Organization team of international experts visited an animal disease center in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Tuesday as part of their investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.Team member Peter Daszak, a zoologist with the EcoHealth Alliance, said excellent facilities, very informative meeting from an open window as the group left the center in minivans.He also tweeted that they had met with staff in charge of livestock health in Hubei province, toured laboratories and had an in-depth discussion along with questions and answers.

PTI | Wuhan | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:17 IST
WHO team visits animal disease center in Wuhan, China
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A World Health Organization team of international experts visited an animal disease center in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Tuesday as part of their investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Team member Peter Daszak, a zoologist with the EcoHealth Alliance, said "excellent facilities, very informative meeting" from an open window as the group left the center in minivans.

He also tweeted that they had met with staff in charge of livestock health in Hubei province, toured laboratories and had an in-depth discussion along with questions and answers. Wuhan is the capital of Hubei. Further details of the visit were not announced in what has been a tightly controlled trip, with the media only able to glimpse the team coming and going from its hotel and site visits.

The team members wore full protective gear during Tuesday's visit. It's not clear if they wore similar full-body suits at the research institutes, hospitals and markets they visited on previous days. Outside their hotel and en route to and from visits, the experts have worn masks and professional or business casual attire. Intense negotiations preceded the WHO visit to Wuhan, where the first COVID-19 cases were detected in late 2019. China has maintained strict controls on access to information about the virus, possibly to avoid blame for alleged missteps in its early response to the outbreak.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the Chinese government had provided significant support and assistance to the WHO team, responding to criticism that China has not revealed much about what the researchers are being allowed to do.

"The Chinese experts have shared a lot of information and research results with the WHO team, and they had several rounds of in-depth exchanges on scientific issues of common concern," he said. On Monday, WHO officials in Geneva pushed back against suggestions China is being less than forthcoming about how the pandemic started. Dr. Michael Ryan, the WHO emergencies chief, dismissed critics who said any report from the mission would be incomplete. The team "deserves the support of the international community," he said.

The data the team assembles will add to what is expected to be a years-long quest for answers involving taking animal samples, genetic analysis and epidemiological studies. China has largely stopped domestic transmission of the virus through sometimes draconian measures, including strict testing and electronic surveillance. Mask wearing in public is standard and lockdowns are routinely imposed on communities and even entire cities where cases are detected. Schools have gone online and travel has been drastically cut during this month's Lunar New Year holiday, with the government offering incentives for people to stay put in the cities rather than return to their home towns for family gatherings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha sees three adjournments

The Lok Sabha witnessed its third adjournment on Thursday over opposition protest on the new farm laws. The House was first adjourned till 5 pm, 6 pm and 7 pm.When the House resumed its proceedings at 6 pm, opposition members again resorted...

Two years imprisonment, fine for online gambling in TN

Online games like rummy and pokerinvolving betting shall invite imprisonment up to two years orfine not exceeding Rs 10,000 or both, according to anamendment Bill introduced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly onThursday seeking to replace an ordina...

Prominent Hezbollah critic killed in Lebanon

A prominent Lebanese Shiite Muslim publisher who criticized the armed Hezbollah movement was shot dead in a car in southern Lebanon on Thursday, the first such killing of a high-profile activist in years.A judge following the case said the ...

Businesses face hard decisions on whether, when to hire

As the US economy undergoes an uneven recovery from the virus pandemic, many small business owners face a tough decision on whether and when to take on employees. The pandemic forced Meghan Gardner to let go of 16 staffers at Guardian Adven...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021