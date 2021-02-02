Left Menu

Doctors, health workers treating COVID patients to get Rs 11,000: CM Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday said each doctor and health care worker attending to coronavirus patients will be given Rs 11,000 as an honour.Rawat made the announcement while flagging off a fleet of 132 ambulances under the 108 emergency service here.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday said each doctor and health care worker attending to coronavirus patients will be given Rs 11,000 as an honour.

Rawat made the announcement while flagging off a fleet of 132 ambulances under the 108 emergency service here. He said all corona warriors of the Health Department will be given certificates.

Rawat said the ambulances equipped with advanced and basic life support systems will prove to be the lifeline for the sick in hilly areas of the state.

Strengthening health care facilities in the state is a priority and 271 ambulances under the 108 emergency service have been put into operation in Uttarakhand in the past four years, Rawat said.

The new fleet of ambulances has been put into operation under a World Bank-aided project.

Rawat further said 2.32 lakh people in the state have benefited from the Atal Ayushman Yojana. The number of ICU beds in the state which stood at 216 around 10 months ago has risen to 863 while the number of ventilators has risen from 116 to 695, Rawat said.

The chief minister also inaugurated a 10-bedded ICU at Gandhi Shatabdi Hospital here on Tuesday.

