UK health minister says mutations of concern found in Bristol and Liverpool

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 19:20 IST
Britain has detected 43 cases of the coronavirus featuring "mutations of concern" in Bristol and Liverpool, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday, saying that new variants meant the government had to act with caution "We've also seen 11 cases of mutations of concern in Bristol, and 32 in Liverpool," Hancock told lawmakers, saying they were additional to the 11 cases of the South African variant that were not linked to international travel.

Britain has also identified cases of the UK variant which have the mutation of most concern. "We must continue to act with caution, not least because of the renewed challenges posed by new variants of the coronavirus," he said.

