Left Menu

Hungary receives first batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

Hungary has also approved the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines. Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose nationalist government frequently bucks the consensus among its EU peers, said he would personally opt to receive the Chinese vaccine as he trusted it more than others.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 19:27 IST
Hungary receives first batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

Hungary will receive its first 40,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, enough to vaccinate 20,000 people, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"The first shipment will arrive today based on the deal we signed in Moscow," Szijjarto said in a video on his Facebook page. Under a deal signed last month, Russia will ship 2 million doses of the vaccine to Hungary in the coming three months, enough to inoculate 1 million people, Szijjarto said.

He said the National Public Health Centre would put the vaccine shipment through tests before the shots are distributed. EU countries so far are relying almost entirely on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but Hungary's drug regulator approved Sputnik V for use last month.

Hungary's drug regulator has also granted emergency use approval to Chinese Sinopharm's vaccine, rather than waiting for the bloc's European Medicines Agency (EMA) to give the go-ahead. Hungary has also approved the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose nationalist government frequently bucks the consensus among its EU peers, said he would personally opt to receive the Chinese vaccine as he trusted it more than others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ajanta Pharma Q3 net profit up 64 pc to Rs 177 cr

Drug firm Ajanta Pharma on Tuesday reported a 64 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 177 crore for the quarter ended December mainly on account of robust sales.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 108 crore for the corres...

Uber to acquire alcohol marketplace Drizly for $1.1 bln

Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it will acquire on-demand alcohol marketplace Drizly for about 1.1 billion, as the company looks to diversify into other services after the pandemic hit its biggest business.The COVID-19 pandemic induce...

Scotland to quarantine everyone arriving from abroad, first minister says

The Scottish government will require everyone arriving directly into Scotland from overseas to quarantine, regardless of where they have come from, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday.I can confirm today that we intend to introdu...

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 92% effective in fighting COVID-19

Scientists gave Russias Sputnik V vaccine the green light on Tuesday saying it was almost 92 effective in fighting COVID-19 based on peer-reviewed late-stage trial results published in The Lancet international medical journal. Experts said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021