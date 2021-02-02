Left Menu

Latest serosurvey shows 56.13 pc people in Delhi have antibodies against COVID-19: Jain

The positivity rate has remained less than 1 per cent in the last one month.The minister, however, insisted that people should continue to use masks for a few more months and maintain COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.Jain said three major changes were incorporated during the latest survey.We increased the sample size.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:16 IST
Latest serosurvey shows 56.13 pc people in Delhi have antibodies against COVID-19: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said 56.13 per cent of those covered under the latest serological survey in the city in January have developed antibodies against coronavirus.

The minister said Delhi was ''moving towards herd immunity, but we should not go into it as only experts will be able to give a clear picture''.

The minister also informed that frontline workers will start getting COVID-19 vaccine jabs this week.

Nearly six lakh frontline workers, including government school teachers, MCD employees, police personnel, ASHA and ANM workers, are expected to be administered the vaccine. The fifth sero survey -- the largest in the country so far -- was conducted from January 15 to January 23, he said.

At 62.18 per cent, Southwest Delhi district reported maximum seroprevalence. North Delhi at 49.09 per cent recorded the lowest, Jain said.

More women have antibodies against COVID-19 than men, the minister said, without elaborating further. In the last serosurvey, the positivity rate was around 25-26 per cent, he said.

A new, better technology was used during the survey. Samples were collected from every ward. In all, 28,000 samples were taken, Director General Health Services (DGHS) Dr Nutan Mundeja said.

''We conducted this serosurvey along with Maulana Azad Medical College and used CLIA technology, which is a more sensitive technology than ELISA technology. The samples were tested at ILBS so that there is uniformity across the city,'' she said.

''The higher seroprevalence does not mean that we suddenly bring a change in our behavior with regards to COVID. Please maintain social distancing, wash your hands regularly and wear masks at all times,'' she said.

Jain said the number of daily cases have gone down considerably and remained below 200 for the last 10-12 days. The positivity rate has remained less than 1 per cent in the last one month.

The minister, however, insisted that people should continue to use masks for a few more months and maintain ''COVID-19-appropriate behaviour''.

Jain said three major changes were incorporated during the latest survey.

''We increased the sample size. Samples were collected on the basis of socio-economic conditions. A new, more sensitive kit was used and the testing was conducted at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two FBI agents killed in early-morning raid in Sunrise, Florida

Two FBI agents were killed and another three were wounded during an early-morning raid at a Sunrise, Florida home as they were executing a court-ordered search warrant, the FBI said on Tuesday....

WRAPUP 5-Game over for the Reddit rally? Hot stocks cool quickly

GameStop shares sold off for a second day on Tuesday and a silver-buying spree led by small investors subsided as the Reddit-driven trading frenzy that has shocked global financial markets appeared to fizzle, at least for now.The videogame ...

Farmer issue rocks Parliament, govt says ready for discussion inside and outside House

The government on Tuesday asserted in Lok Sabha that it was ready to discuss issues related to farmers both inside and outside Parliament amid vociferous protests by the Opposition which forced repeated adjournments of both the Houses.Rajya...

UK virus variant has developed concerning new mutation in small number of cases

The UK variant of the coronavirus has developed a new, concerning mutation in a small number of cases, which scientists said makes it similar to the South African and Brazilian variants and could reduce the efficacy of vaccines. The emergen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021