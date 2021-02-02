9,357 people get jabs in Delhi; vaccine days increased

Left Menu

Coronavirus vaccine jabs will to be given six days a week in Delhi from now on instead of the earlier four days, officials said on Tuesday.A total of 9,357 people were administered the vaccine on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:04 IST
Coronavirus vaccine jabs will to be given six days a week in Delhi from now on instead of the earlier four days, officials said on Tuesday.

A total of 9,357 people were administered the vaccine on Tuesday. Seventeen cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported during the day and around 51 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries were inoculated, they said.

Covishield was given to 8,131 beneficiaries at 150 centres of the Delhi government, while Covaxin jabs were administered to 1,226 healthcare workers at 33 centres in central government-run hospitals, officials said.

Fourteen cases of AEFI were reported among those given Covishield, while three such cases were reported among those who got Covaxin, they said.

Four cases of AEFI each were reported from South Delhi and West Delhi districts. Vaccines were administered at 183 centres, up from 106 on Monday. Each centre has a target of 100 vaccinations per day, a Delhi government official said.

Coronavirus vaccination in Delhi is held four days a week, barring Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Now, it will be conducted six times a week, an official said.

Under the nationwide coronavirus vaccination programme, health workers are being administered the shots first. The priority group who will receive the vaccine include health workers, frontline workers, people above 50 years of age and those with co-morbidities.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said frontline workers would start getting COVID-19 vaccine jabs this week.

Nearly six lakh frontline workers, including government school teachers, civic employees, police personnel, community health workers, are expected to be administered the vaccine. PTI GVS/VITHMB

