Left Menu

French DJ David Guetta says fair if festivals require vaccinations

With the live music industry shut down by the pandemic, celebrated French DJ David Guetta said it would be fair for festivals in the future to restrict entry to those vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:00 IST
French DJ David Guetta says fair if festivals require vaccinations
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

With the live music industry shut down by the pandemic, celebrated French DJ David Guetta said it would be fair for festivals in the future to restrict entry to those vaccinated against the coronavirus. Guetta, 53, who said he has received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, has urged fans to get vaccinated but says he understands and respects that it is a personal decision.

"I think it is absolutely fair. People have the right not to get vaccinated but they cannot impose on other people the risk of making them sick," he told Reuters on Tuesday. He also said it would be fair for cities and countries to restrict entry to those vaccinated too.

Globally, there have been at least 103,371,000 reported COVID-19 cases and 2,235,000 deaths caused by the disease so far. In Guetta's native France, one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe and in the world, people are among the most sceptical about vaccines, with opinion polls showing less than half the population intends to get a COVID shot.

Known for collaborations over nearly two decades with artists such as Snoop Dogg and Kid Cudi, Guetta said he was hoping for an end to the pandemic this year, which has been "terrible for our industry", and for 2022 to be the "biggest party year" ever. "People have been frustrated for so long. When they are able to meet and party together, it's going to be incredible."

As soon as concerts and festivals return, he said he would be on tour "non-stop." "I have been missing my shows so much."

This Saturday, Guetta will stream a concert - without fans in attendance - from Dubai's iconic sail-shaped Burj Al Arab hotel in support of UNICEF and local charity Dubai Cares as part of his "United at Home" charity initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian court sentences Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to three and half years in jail

A Russian court sentenced Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to three and a half years in jail on Tuesday after ruling he had violated the terms of his parole, but said that his prison term would be shortened for time he had served earlier under...

Two arrested for running online prostitution racket

The crime branch of Mumbai policeon Tuesday claimed to have busted an online sex racket byarresting two persons and rescuing three women from a hotel insuburban Powai.Unit 4 of the crime branch raided a hotel at Sakiviharon Monday and rescu...

Pfizer expects $15 billion in 2021 sales from its COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it expects to generate 15 billion, or about a quarter of its total revenue this year, from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine co-developed with German partner BioNTech SE. Sales from the vaccine - on track to be the dr...

WRAPUP 6-GameStop shares halve, spelling possible end to manic Reddit rally

GameStop Corp shares halved in value on Tuesday and silver prices retreated as the Reddit-driven trading frenzy that has shocked global financial markets appeared to fizzle, at least for now.The videogame chains shares, which have seesawed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021