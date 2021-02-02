Left Menu

Uganda orders 18 mln doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Uganda has ordered 18 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and up to 40% of the shipments are expected to arrive in the country by the end of March, the government said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:22 IST
Uganda orders 18 mln doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uganda has ordered 18 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and up to 40% of the shipments are expected to arrive in the country by the end of March, the government said on Tuesday. Uganda has so far reported 39,651 COVID-19 cases and 325 deaths - a much lower toll than in most countries due to what experts attribute to years of experience battling other viral outbreaks such as HIV AIDS and Ebola.

Its economy, however, is reeling from the impact of the measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The vaccine shots will be procured from the Serum Institute of India, the government said in a statement detailing cabinet deliberations at a sitting held on Monday.

The first doses will be used to vaccinate people aged 50 years and above, people with underlying health conditions, health workers, security personnel, teachers and other essential social service providers, it said. Each person will receive two doses separated by 28 days and Uganda is purchasing the vaccine from the manufacturer at $7 per dose, it said.

Uganda is also set to receive an extra 3.5 million doses of the same vaccine, developed with Oxford University, from COVAX, the scheme set up by WHO to facilitate vaccine access by poor and middle-income countries, which will be received by early next month, the government said. Last week, Uganda announced it had begun conducting clinical trials of a domestically developed drug to cure COVID-19 infections, after nearly a year of research by local scientists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP ministers attend pathshala on governance held under CM Adityanath's supervision

Uttar Pradesh ministers were the students and technical experts were the teachers at a paathshala or school conducted under the supervision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Tuesday on the subject Minimum Government, Max...

Russian court sentences Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to three and half years in jail

A Russian court sentenced Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to three and a half years in jail on Tuesday after ruling he had violated the terms of his parole, but said that his prison term would be shortened for time he had served earlier under...

Two arrested for running online prostitution racket

The crime branch of Mumbai policeon Tuesday claimed to have busted an online sex racket byarresting two persons and rescuing three women from a hotel insuburban Powai.Unit 4 of the crime branch raided a hotel at Sakiviharon Monday and rescu...

Pfizer expects $15 billion in 2021 sales from its COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it expects to generate 15 billion, or about a quarter of its total revenue this year, from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine co-developed with German partner BioNTech SE. Sales from the vaccine - on track to be the dr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021