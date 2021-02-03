7 new COVID-19 cases take Assam's infection tally to 2,17,161

Assam's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,17,161 after seven more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin.

The NHM said 42,478 people have been vaccinated so far and altogether 33 cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported.

Assam registered no fresh fatality due to coronavirus during the day and the death toll remained unchanged at 1,083.

The overall positivity rate stood at 3.34 per cent against total testing of 64,98,609 samples so far.

The bulletin said 37 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 2,14,285.

The state currently has 446 active cases.

The bulletin said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the disease as they had other ailments too.

