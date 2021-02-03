Brazil company sees approval for Sputnik V vaccine tests by next week -CEO

The Brazilian pharmaceutical company that will make Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 expects regulatory approval for Phase III tests by this week or early next at the latest, its Chief Executive Officer Fernando Marques said on Tuesday.

Marques said the strong efficacy results from late stage trials for Sputnik V in Russia published on Tuesday by The Lancet will help speed up approval in Brazil sought by his company, Uniao Quimica. He expects production to start in April and reach 8 million doses a month by May, for sale in Brazil and neighboring countries.

