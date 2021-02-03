Kerala: IMA protests Centre's decision to allow Ayurvedic practitioners to perform surgeries

Members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday held a protest in Thiruvananthapuram against the Central government's decision to allow practitioners of Ayurvedic medicine to perform surgeries. IMA national president Dr Jayalal was also present at the event.

Over the last few months, doctors across the country have held similar protests against the notification by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) enabling Postgraduate Ayurveda Surgery students to study and practice modern medicine and surgical procedures. In a letter in November last year, the IMA had written to the CCIM, which regulates the medical study and practice of ayurveda in the country, asking it to develop its own surgical disciplines and not claim the surgical disciplines of modern medicine as its own.

"IMA exhorts the council to develop their own surgical disciplines from their own ancient texts and not claim the surgical disciplines of modern medicine as its own. Such a deviant practice is unbecoming of a statutory body. The IMA will have no objections for the council to develop their own dedicated disciplines without mixing modern medicine surgical disciplines," the IMA wrote. (ANI)

