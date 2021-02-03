Distribution plan for COVAX vaccines being issued - GAVI, WHO

Distribution plan for COVAX vaccines being issued - GAVI, WHOReuters | Geneva | Updated: 03-02-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 16:06 IST
Figures for the doses of COVID-19 vaccines being allocated mainly to 92 low- and middle-income countries from the COVAX facility in the first and second quarter of 2021 will be published on Wednesday, agencies said.
The GAVI vaccine alliance, World Health Organization, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the U.N. Children's Fund will hold a 1300 GMT press conference on the "publication of an interim distribution forecast", GAVI said.
GAVI CEO Seth Berkley said last week that COVAX aimed to deliver 2.3. billion doses by year-end, including 1.8 billion doses to lower income countries at no cost to their governments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVAX
- Seth Berkley
- Innovations
- World Health Organization
- GAVI
ALSO READ
Out of 45 lakh Covaxin doses, over eight lakh are intended to be supplied to countries such as Mauritius, Philippines and Myanmar, as a goodwill gesture: Sources.
Bharat Biotech has secured a fresh letter of comfort from the Centre to supply another 45 lakh doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, sources said.PTI GDK ROH ROH
Centre issues Letter of Comfort to Bharat Biotech for 45 lakh doses of Covaxin
Centre issues Letter of Comfort to Bharat Biotech for 45 lakh doses of Covaxin
Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors' president raises concern over Covaxin