Sinovac's unit files application for public use of its COVID-19 vaccine to Chinese regulator

Sinovac's unit files application for public use of its COVID-19 vaccine to Chinese regulatorReuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-02-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:16 IST
Sinovac Biotech said on Wednesday its unit Sinovac Life Science has filed application for the public use of its COVID-19 vaccine to Chinese medical product regulator.
The application has been accepted by National Medical Products Administration for processing, Sinovac Biotech said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sinovac Biotech
- Chinese