Eurovision 2021 in Rotterdam to proceed in limited format - organizers

The 2021 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in limited form in the Dutch city of Rotterdam in May due to restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday.

Some performances will be held in the city on May 18, 20 and 22, in a "socially distanced" way, organizers said, without specifying whether any live audience would be allowed in. Some delegations may submit recorded performances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)