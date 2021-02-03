Left Menu

Eurovision 2021 to proceed in Rotterdam in a limited format - organizers

The 2021 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in a limited form in the Dutch city of Rotterdam in May due to restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday. Some performances will be held in the city in a "socially distanced" way, organizers said, without specifying whether any live audiences would be allowed in.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:22 IST
Eurovision 2021 to proceed in Rotterdam in a limited format - organizers
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The 2021 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in a limited form in the Dutch city of Rotterdam in May due to restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday.

Some performances will be held in the city in a "socially distanced" way, organizers said, without specifying whether any live audiences would be allowed in. Some delegations may submit recorded performances. "The Eurovision Song Contest will definitely make its welcome return this May despite the pandemic but, in the prevailing circumstances, it is regrettably impossible to hold the event in the way we are used to," said Martin Osterdahl, the contest's executive supervisor, in a statement.

The Netherlands is hosting the 65th edition of the event, which draws a television audience of around 200 million, after Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence won the 2019 contest with the song "Arcade". After being cancelled in 2020 shortly after the coronavirus arrived in Europe, this year's competition will see semi-finals held on May 18 and 20, and a final on May 22, with 41 countries participating.

Organisers said in October they were considering four options for performances at Rotterdam's "Ahoy Arena", ranging from a relatively normal version with a crowd of thousands, to one with a limited audience taking social distancing measures, or with no audience at all. On Wednesday they said they are still focusing on a scenario where some guests could attend under "strict health and safety measures, including frequent COVID testing".

But they said that plan could "realistically" be downscaled, and that they are anyway refunding all tickets that have been purchased so far. A final decision on fans' attendance may only be made in mid-April, a spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPL ties up with TeleSense for tech solutions on commodity storage, transport

Agro-chemical firm UPL Ltd on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with US-based internet of things IoT innovator TeleSense to revolutionise post-harvest grain storage and transport.In a statement, UPL said it will help TeleSense s...

Fauci: Watch Super Bowl at home with household

When it comes to Super Bowl parties during this pandemic year, Dr Anthony Faucis says to just lay low and cool it. President Joe Bidens chief medical adviser says during TV interviews Wednesday that now isnt the time to invite people over f...

Rahul 'conspires' with anti-India elements during his visits abroad: BJP

With many international personalities, including celebrities, lending their support to Indias protesting farmers, the BJP on Wednesday lashed out at propaganda and fake narratives and also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging tha...

Erdogan says will not let university protests swell

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday his government would not allow month-long demonstrations at a Turkish university to grow into anti-government protests similar to those in 2013, calling the protesters terrorists.Defying a governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021