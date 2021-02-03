COVAX allocates at least 330 million COVID vaccines for poor countries

COVAX allocates at least 330 million COVID vaccines for poor countriesReuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:48 IST
The COVAX coronavirus vaccine sharing scheme has allocated at least 330 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for poorer countries in the first half of 2021, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Wednesday.
The allocation includes an initial 240 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India, an additional 96 million doses of the same shot made by AstraZeneca, plus 1.2 million doses of Pfizer -BioNTech'S COVID-19 vaccine. Publishing an interim distribution plan, the COVAX Facility, which is co-led by GAVI, the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the U.N. Children's Fund, said doses would cover an average of 3.3% of total populations of 145 participating countries.
COVAX said the allocations would be subject to various caveats, including WHO emergency listing and countries' readiness and acceptance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pune: Five charred bodies recovered from Serum Institute of India building where fire broke out in afternoon: Fire official.
Pune: Fire breaks out in Serum Institute of India
PM expresses anguish at loss of lives in fire tragedy at Serum Institute of India
Fire at Serum Institute of India an "accident : Pawar
South Africa's regulatory body approves Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine