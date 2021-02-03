Left Menu

COVAX allocates at least 330 million COVID vaccines for poor countries

Updated: 03-02-2021 20:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The COVAX coronavirus vaccine sharing scheme has allocated at least 330 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for poorer countries in the first half of 2021, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Wednesday.

The allocation includes an initial 240 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India, an additional 96 million doses of the same shot made by AstraZeneca, plus 1.2 million doses of Pfizer -BioNTech'S COVID-19 vaccine. Publishing an interim distribution plan, the COVAX Facility, which is co-led by GAVI, the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the U.N. Children's Fund, said doses would cover an average of 3.3% of total populations of 145 participating countries.

COVAX said the allocations would be subject to various caveats, including WHO emergency listing and countries' readiness and acceptance.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

