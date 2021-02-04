Brazil registers 1,254 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil registers 1,254 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hoursReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 04-02-2021 03:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 03:23 IST
Brazil registered 56,002 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 1,254 related deaths, according to data released by the Health Ministry.
The country has registered 9,339,420 total confirmed cases and 227,563 deaths due to the virus — the highest death toll outside the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
