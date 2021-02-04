Mexican president in 'excellent' health, recovering well from COVID-19

Mexican president in 'excellent' health, recovering well from COVID-19Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 04-02-2021 07:20 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 07:20 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is in "excellent" health and is virtually free of COVID-19 symptoms, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Wednesday.
Lopez Obrador has been recovering from the virus since announcing on Jan. 24 he had tested positive for COVID-19.
