Thailand reports 809 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Updated: 04-02-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 10:10 IST
Thailand reports 809 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Thailand reported 809 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and no additional deaths, its COVID-19 taskforce said.

The new infections took the overall total to 22,058, with fatalities remaining at 79.

