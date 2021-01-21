Thailand reports 142 new coronavirus cases

Thailand confirmed 142 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its total infections to 12,795.

There were no additional deaths reported, with total fatalities remaining at 71. Seventeen of the new infections were imported, the COVID-19 taskforce said at a daily briefing. (Editing by Martin Petty)

