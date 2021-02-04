Left Menu

India's Taj Mahal, revered temples join anti-child labour push

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, Feb 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Dozens of top Indian attractions including the Taj Mahal and the Meenakshi Temple have promised to help tackle begging and hawking by children as part of an anti-child labour initiative launched this week. Thousands of children shine shoes, serve tea or sell snacks and trinkets around popular pilgrimage and tourist sites, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said as it unveiled the "zero tolerance" campaign.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:06 IST
India's Taj Mahal, revered temples join anti-child labour push
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Dozens of top Indian attractions including the Taj Mahal and the Meenakshi Temple have promised to help tackle begging and hawking by children as part of an anti-child labour initiative launched this week.

Thousands of children shine shoes, serve tea or sell snacks and trinkets around popular pilgrimage and tourist sites, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said as it unveiled the "zero tolerance" campaign. NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said the organisation had recently conducted a survey involving 200,000 street children, adding that the coronavirus pandemic had put more of them at risk of exploitation by organised gangs.

"The survey found among other things, children being forced to work to eat each day, working with street vendors, rag-picking and begging," Kanoongo told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Thursday. Action plans being drawn up by 50 destinations would be vital in tackling child begging and labour rackets, he added.

About 175,000 children in India have been removed or rescued from work and given support since 2016 as a result of a series of campaigns to tackle child labour in recent years, government data shows. The International Labour Organization estimates there are about 10 million workers aged between five and 14 in India, and child rights campaigners welcomed the new initiative.

"Begging networks are very active in these spots, taking advantage of the Indian sentiment of doing charity once they come out after prayers," said Andrew Sesuraj, convenor of the charity Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch. "Trafficking of young girls is also common in these places so any intervention that will protect children is welcome. This initiative has the potential to create great models that can be replicated in other parts," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Enhanced budgetary allocation for highways to speed up projects: Highways Secretary

Enhanced budgetary allocation for the highways sector will help in faster implementation of projects, a top highways ministry official said on Thursday.The Union Budget 2021-22 has provided an enhanced outlay of Rs 1.18 lakh crore for the h...

Hungary PM flags easing of lockdown after Easter, economy rebounding in Q2

Hungarys vaccination drive will accelerate and could potentially enable the country to ease coronavirus restrictions in April after Easter, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday. Nationalist Orban, who will face parliamentary electio...

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole resigns

Maharashtra Legislative AssemblySpeaker Nana Patole, tipped to be the next chief of the stateunit of the Congress, resigned from his post on Thursday.Legislature sources said Patole handed over hisresignation to deputy speaker Narhari Zhirw...

Rupee settles flat at 72.96 against US dollar; RBI policy in focus

The Indian rupee ended unchanged at 72.96 against the US dollar on Thursday in range-bound trade ahead of RBIs monetary policy decision. The Monetary Policy Committee MPC is likely to maintain status quo on rates on Friday but is widely exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021