Second phase of COVID-19 vaccine drive launched in Haryana, DGP gets first jab among police force

Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava was the first person among the state police to receive COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday as the second phase of inoculation drive commenced for frontline workers.

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccine was rolled out in Haryana on Thursday and frontline workers will get the jab during the drive.

While the DGP and some other senior police officers got the jab at the state police headquarters in Panchkula, Health Minister Anil Vij launched the statewide second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive for frontline workers in Gurugram.

About 4.50 lakh frontline workers will get the COVID-19 vaccination during the drive, Vij said.

The frontline workers include employees of police, revenue department, panchayati raj institutions, jail, home guard and urban local bodies department.

The DGP volunteered to be the first one among the Haryana Police to get the jab.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said the entire police force had worked continuously on the frontline when COVID-19 was at its peak.

“Besides maintaining law and order, each of our officers and jawans fearlessly ensured food to the poor and needy persons, safe home return of migrant workers and labourers and also took care of the elderly. During lockdown, the humane face of the police came to fore and police efforts in serving mankind were also recognized at the national level,” the DGP said.

In the first phase, the state has administered vaccines to nearly 1.30 lakh healthcare workers so far.

The first phase of vaccination against COVID-19 began in Haryana on January 16 with several health workers, the foremost warriors in the battle against the pandemic, getting the shots during the drive.

DGP Yadava encouraged the police officers and jawans by volunteering to get vaccinated first among the force, an official statement said.

Subsequently, DGP (State Vigilance Bureau) P K Agrawal, DGP (Crime) Mohd. Akil, ADGP (Administration and IT) A S Chawla, ADGP (Vigilance) Ajay Singhal, IGP M Ravi Kiran, IGP Rajinder Kumar, Panchkula Police Commissioner Saurabh Singh and other police officers got themselves vaccinated.

Yadava said around 3,000 state police personnel have been infected with the virus during the pandemic out of which 14 police personnel working in the frontlines have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The DGP appealed to the entire police force as well as the general public to come forward and get vaccinated in the upcoming days.

