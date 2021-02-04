Left Menu

COVID-19: 12 new cases in Chandigarh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-02-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 20:35 IST
Chandigarh on Thursday reported 12 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 21,036 in the Union Territory, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of a 75-year-old man took the toll to 337 and there are 187 active cases as of now, it said.

A total of 19 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 20,512, as per the bulletin.

A total of 2,21,572 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,99,593 tested negative while reports of 121 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin. PTI CHS VSD ANBANB

