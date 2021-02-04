Odisha logs 99.17 per cent coronavirus recovery rate

The recovery of coronaviruspatients reached 99.17 per cent in Odisha on Thursday, whereonly one fatality has been reported in the last 24 hour, ahealth department official said.

The state's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 3,35,369 Thursdayas 87 more people tested positive for the infection.

On account of one fresh casaulty, the death toll in Odishastood at 1,907, the official said.

The state saw recovery of as many as 112 patients in thelast 24 hour, taking the number of cured persons to 3,32,611,which is 99.17 per cent of the caseload.

The states case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 percent, he said.

Of the new positive cases, 51 were reported fromquarantine centres and 36 detected during contact tracing.

Sundargarh district recorded the highest number of newcases at 26, followed by Mayurbhanj at nine and Khurda atseven, the official said.

''Regret to inform the demise of 68-year-old COVIDpositive patient of Kalahandi district who was also sufferingfrom hypertension,'' the health department said on Twitter.

Of the 1,907 COVID-19 deaths reported so far, Khurdadistrict, of which capital Bhubaneswar is a part, accountedfor 335, followed by Ganjam (248), Sundargarh (173), Cuttack(141) and Puri (117).

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due tocomorbidities, the official said.

Odisha now has 798 active cases, which is 0.23 per centof the caseload.

The state has conducted over 77.96 lakh sample tests,including 21,742 on Wednesday, and the positivity rate nowstands at 4.3 per cent.

According to the official, the state has vaccinated 2,36,923 health workers including 23,577 Thursday.

The vaccination programme was held at 376 session siteswhere 62.7 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries turned upfor inoculation, he said.

The health department said that 1,92,437 frontlineworkers have been registered for receiving COVID vaccines inthe second phase of the inoculation drive scheduled to beginon February 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)