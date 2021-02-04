Left Menu

French PM says no need for new national lockdown for now

France has registered more than 77,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the epidemic. Castex also said that the number of new cases affected by new variants of the virus has increased from 3.3% on Jan. 8 to 14% today.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-02-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 23:10 IST
French PM says no need for new national lockdown for now
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said that the coronavirus situation in France remained fragile but that for the moment there was no need for a new national lockdown.

Castex said that the rate of infection had not significantly strengthened over the past two weeks, even if the pressure on French hospitals remained strong. "We must stick with the current restrictions we already have in place ... but the situation today does not justify a new national lockdown," he told a news conference on Thursday.

Castex said it was true that other countries had started their vaccination campaign more quickly than France but that this was the result of the French government's choice to start with the most vulnerable people in retirement homes. He said that while they only made up one percent of the population, they represent one third of those who have died from COVID-19. France has registered more than 77,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the epidemic.

Castex also said that the number of new cases affected by new variants of the virus has increased from 3.3% on Jan. 8 to 14% today. "We must fight the virus by applying the measures in place ... it is not the time to ease up now," he said, adding that he would not hesitate to tighten curbs on movement if there was a spike in infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-GameStop stock slide accelerates; Yellen promises scrutiny

The slide in shares of GameStop Corp and other recent favorites of retail investors deepened on Thursday, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she needed to understand deeply the trading frenzy that has gripped Wall Street.A swar...

Hold Panchayat elections by April 30, HC to UP poll panel

In a significant order, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission to ensure holding of the village panchayat elections by April 30 this year.A bench of justices Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Rohit Ranjan...

Guyana nixes Taiwan office after Beijing criticizes 'mistake'

Guyana on Thursday abruptly terminated an agreement with Taiwan to open an office in the South American country, hours after China urged Georgetown to correct their mistake.Taiwans foreign ministry earlier on Thursday said it had signed an ...

Russia's Khabarovsk refinery resumes gasoline production, but shortages persist

Gasoline production at Russias Far East Khabarovsk refinery resumed on Thursday, deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said, but there were still long queues at local gas stations, according to local citizens. The Khabarovsk region has exper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021