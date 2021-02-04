Assam reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to2,17,186 on Thursday as 11 more people tested positive for theinfection while one more fatality pushed the death toll to1,084, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission (NHM)said.

The state currently has 381 active COVID-19 cases, itsaid.

Thirty more COVID-19 patients were cured during theday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to2,14,374, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 98.71per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 1,084, but1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have also died for otherreasons, the bulletin said.

Assam has so far tested 65,30,025 samples for COVID-19, including 15,343 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 16,939 health workers were administered theCOVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, taking the total personsinoculated so far in Assam to 60,589, the NHM bulletin said.

Altogether 332 sessions for vaccination were activeduring the day with four minor cases of Adverse EventFollowing Immunization (AEFI) reported-three from Chirang andone from Lakhimpur district.

The highest doses of 1,537 vaccines were administeredin Dibrugarh followed by 1,021 in Kamrup, 972 in Goalpara and961 in Kamrup Metropolitan districts, Covishield vaccine was administered to 15,469beneficiaries at 302 session sites while 1,470 beneficiarieswere given Covaxin at 30 sites.