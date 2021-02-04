France registers four cases of Brazilian coronavirus variant, says minister

France registers four cases of Brazilian coronavirus variant, says ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 04-02-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 23:37 IST
France has detected four cases of COVID-19 resulting from the contagious coronavirus variant first detected in Brazil, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.
Veran said France was in a "race against time" against the mutations first identified in Britain, South Africa and Brazil.
The variants now account for 14% of all new cases in France, the government says.
