France registers four cases of Brazilian coronavirus variant, says minister

France has detected four cases of COVID-19 resulting from the contagious coronavirus variant first detected in Brazil, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

Veran said France was in a "race against time" against the mutations first identified in Britain, South Africa and Brazil.

The variants now account for 14% of all new cases in France, the government says.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)