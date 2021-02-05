Brazil says first AstraZeneca vaccine supplies arrive from China on Saturday

The first shipment of active ingredients for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Rio de Janeiro from China on Saturday, Brazil's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

With those supplies, the Fiocruz biomedical center can begin filling and finishing doses of the vaccine for distribution. The Fiocruz assembly line, which was originally scheduled to start producing in December, has sat idle due to delays getting the first shipment of supplies from China.

