Mexico reports 13,575 more COVID-19 cases, 1,682 new deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 13,575 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,682 more deaths, bringing the overall totals in the country to 1,899,820 cases and 162,922 deaths.

The health ministry has said that the real numbers are higher.

Also Read: Mexico marks new daily record in deaths from pandemic

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)