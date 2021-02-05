Left Menu

Mexico reports 13,575 more COVID-19 cases, 1,682 new deaths

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 07:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 07:49 IST
Mexico reports 13,575 more COVID-19 cases, 1,682 new deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 13,575 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,682 more deaths, bringing the overall totals in the country to 1,899,820 cases and 162,922 deaths.

The health ministry has said that the real numbers are higher.

Also Read: Mexico marks new daily record in deaths from pandemic

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh: 6 arrested after girl raped, killed in Korba district; 2 kin also murdered

As many as six accused have been arrested for rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed along with her father and a 4-year-old in Chhattisgarhs Korba district. The incident occurred on January 29 near Satrenga village under the L...

Ivory Coast national held with heroin worth Rs 30 cr from Delhi

Kullu district police in a joint operation with Delhi Police arrested a citizen of Ivory Coast allegedly with heroin worth Rs 30 crores from the national capital on Wednesday. This is one of the biggest catches in the history of the state p...

UNHCR applauds restoration of US resettlement program

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, praised President Joe Bidens plan announced today to raise the cap on the number of refugees who could be admitted to the United States, saying it would send a powerful sign...

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

Online brokerage app Robinhood said on Thursday it has removed temporary trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, according to an update on its website.Earlier in the day, Robinhoods we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021