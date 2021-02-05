Mexico reports 13,575 more COVID-19 cases, 1,682 new deaths

Mexico reports 13,575 more COVID-19 cases, 1,682 new deathsReuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 07:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 07:49 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 13,575 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,682 more deaths, bringing the overall totals in the country to 1,899,820 cases and 162,922 deaths.
The health ministry has said that the real numbers are higher.
