Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico marks new daily record in deaths from pandemic

Mexico's health ministry confirmed 1,803 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, a daily record since the pandemic began last year in the country with the fourth-highest death toll. The previous record was set earlier this week at over 1,500 deaths.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 07:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 07:53 IST
Mexico marks new daily record in deaths from pandemic

Mexico's health ministry confirmed 1,803 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, a daily record since the pandemic began last year in the country with the fourth-highest death toll.

The previous record was set earlier this week at over 1,500 deaths. While President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has often claimed the outbreak in Mexico has been contained, signs of a worsening crisis abound.

A severe shortage of oxygen tanks in the capital Mexico City used to treat infected people with compromised lungs, combined with a fourfold rise in prices in recent weeks, is one of the latest problems. The additional fatalities on Thursday bring the total number of deaths to 146,174, according to the government's official count.

Only the United States, Brazil and India - all much more populous than Mexico - have reported more COVID-19 fatalities. Last October, the health ministry modified its counting methodology and the following day reported some 2,700 deaths, but the figure did not reflect a single day's count.

As in other countries, Mexico has begun rolling out its vaccination program, but at the same time the ranks of infected people swells, some days by the tens of thousands. The ministry confirmed 22,339 more new infections on Thursday, bringing the total number of to 1,711,283 infections.

Even the ministry's top officials have acknowledged that the real number of infections and deaths is almost certainly significantly higher than the official count due to a lack of widespread testing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Next steps in firearms reform programme to include buy-back

The next steps in the Governments ambitious firearms reform programme to include a three-month buy-back have been announced by Police Minister Poto Williams today.The last buy-back and amnesty was unprecedented for New Zealand and was succe...

Brazil announces incoming vaccine cargo amid supply concerns

Brazils health ministry announced Thursday that a shipment of 2 million doses of coronavirus vaccine is coming from India, a report coming as public health experts sound the alarm over insufficient supply in South Americas biggest nation.Th...

15-year-old girl found dead in UP's Chitrakoot, rape suspected

A 15-year-old girl was hacked to death with an axe allegedly after being raped and her four-year-old nephew attacked by unidentified persons in a village here, police said on Friday.The incident took place on Thursday when the girl was retu...

Quarantine workers to be offered voluntary daily COVID-19 saliva tests

Border workers in quarantine facilities will be offered voluntary daily COVID-19 saliva tests in addition to their regular weekly testing, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today.This additional option will be rolled out at the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021