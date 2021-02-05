Veteran PTI journalist K Narayanaswamy no more

S K Narayanaswamy, a formersenior PTI journalist, died here on Friday after a briefillness.

He was 76. He is survived by wife and two daughters.

In his long career, Narayanaswamy, who was fondlyknown as KNS by his initials in the organisation, served asKerala Bureau Chief in Thiruvananthapuram and later headedthe news agency's South operations as its Regional Manager.

He retired from PTI New Delhi as Deputy Editor.

Narayanaswamy tested COVID-19 positive two weeks ago andwas hospitalised, family sources said. He had recovered butthe heavy medication took a toll on his health.

Former colleagues recalled him as a person who wasalways ready to help others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)