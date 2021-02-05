Data prove coronavirus mutations are more infectious -German official

Recent data from Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands have shown that the analysed coronavirus mutations are more infectious, the head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Friday.

The data have shown that the reproduction rate of infections - or 'R' - was around 0.5 higher, Lothar Wieler said at a news conference.

