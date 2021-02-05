UK regulators say extra AstraZeneca vaccine data highlights efficacy in elderly

UK regulators say extra AstraZeneca vaccine data highlights efficacy in elderlyReuters | London | Updated: 05-02-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:45 IST
British regulators have received extra trial data from AstraZeneca that supports their view that the COVID-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University is effective in the elderly, a vaccines official said on Friday
Britain has been rolling out the shot among all age groups after the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) was the first regulator to approve it in December, but some other European countries have said more data is needed before it is given to those over 65.
"Since (initial approval) we've seen more data coming through from AstraZeneca as more people are completing the trial, which highlights again that efficacy in the elderly is seen, and there's no evidence of lack of efficacy," Munir Pirmohamed, Chair of the Commission on Human Medicines’ COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group said at a MHRA news briefing.
