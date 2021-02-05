Left Menu

Arunachal has highest COVID-19 recovery rate in India: Minister

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:20 IST
Arunachal Pradesh has thehighest COVID-19 recovery rate of 99.61 per cent among allother states in India, a minister claimed on Friday.

The total caseload in the northeastern state stands at16,829, while 16,765 people have recovered from the disease,State Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has just eight active cases and56 people have succumbed to the virus so far, he said.

''COVID-19 vaccination is underway across the state andit would continue till the last person is inoculated,'' Libangsaid.

''We all stood united in the fight against the virus,due to which new cases are almost nil,'' Health Secretary PParthiban added.

A total of 17,919 health workers have been vaccinatedtill date, including 1,043 on Thursday, State ImmunisationOfficer Dimong Padung said.

