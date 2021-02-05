Left Menu

336 new coronavirus cases in C'garh, eight die

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:28 IST
With 336 fresh cases of COVID-19and eight deaths reported on Friday, Chhattisgarh's caseloadrose to 3,07,079 and toll to 3,732, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered from theinfection reached 2,98,987 after 29 of them got discharge fromvarious hospitals, while 234 patients completed their homeisolation during the day, leaving the state with 4,360 activecases, he said.

Raipur district reported 135 new cases, taking itstotal count to 54,017, including 783 deaths.

Durg recorded 47 new cases and Raigarh 23, among otherdistricts, he said.

Of the eight fatalities recorded during the day, twotook place on Friday and six on Thursday, he said.

With 22,915 samples tested on Friday, the total testcount in the state went up to 43,36,765, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows:Positive cases 3,07,079, new cases 336, deaths 3,732,Recovered 2,98,987, active cases 4,360, tests conducted onFriday 22,915, total test count 43,36,765.

