Govt places purchase order of 240 lakh doses of pneumococcal conjugate vaccine with Serum Institute

The government has placed a purchase order with Serum Institute of India (SII) for supply of 240 lakh doses of indigenously developed Pneumococcal Conjugate vaccine each costing Rs 188.53, including GST, sources said on Friday.

The order was placed within two days of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing that pneumococcal vaccines, a 'Made in India' product and presently limited to just five states, will be rolled out across the country, while presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22 on February 1.

The total order of 240 lakh doses would cost Rs 452,47,20,000, sources said.

The vaccine is effective against potentially fatal pneumococcal infections like pneumonia, septicaemia and meningitis, Sitharaman had said on February 1.

The supply order was issued on February 3 in the name of Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune.

''The pneumococcal vaccines, a Made in India product, is presently limited to just five states, it will be rolled out across the country,'' the Finance Minister had said, noting that it will avert over 50,000 deaths annually.

The India's Drug Regulator in July had granted market approval for the Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Conjugate Vaccine after reviewing the phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trial data submitted by the Pune-based firm.

This vaccine is used for active immunization against invasive disease and pneumonia caused by ''Streptococcus pneumonia'' in infants, the Union Health Ministry had said earlier.

Serum Institute has conducted the phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trials of the vaccine in India and African nation Gambia.

''This is the first indigenously developed vaccine in the field of pneumonia,'' an official source had said.

The vaccine will be much more affordable than existing ones produced by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), the source said.

