Left Menu

Vaccination beneficiaries below target due to vaccine hesitancy, others: govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 22:07 IST
Vaccination beneficiaries below target due to vaccine hesitancy, others: govt

Fewer than planned beneficiaries attended the coronavirus vaccination sessions at the start due to transient technical issues in CoWIN portal and vaccine hesitancy, among others, the government informed the Parliament on Friday.

A total of 7,580 adverse events following immunisation have been reported till January 31 under the rollout. None of the 12 deaths of vaccinated persons have been causally attributed to the vaccination as per the current evidence, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told the Lok Sabha.

Responding to a question on the urgency on part of the government to go ahead with the vaccination when the cases are declining, Choubey said a second or third peak was experienced in other countries during the later part of the pandemic.

''Therefore, a declining trend of cases in the country does not necessarily promise a continued and steady decrease in cases,'' he said. ''Hence, it is necessary to provide prompt protection to the vulnerable and at risk population and maintain low case count through COVID-19 vaccination.'' As per the fact sheet of the vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech, one should not get Covaxin if the person has any allergies, fever, bleeding disorder or are on blood thinner, immune-compromised individuals or on medicines that affect immune system, pregnant, breastfeeding, received another coronavirus vaccine or any serious health-related issues, Choubey said in a written reply.

As per the fact sheet of Serum Institute, one should not get Covishield if a person had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of this vaccine and had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient of this vaccine, he said.

The healthcare provider needs to be consulted about medical conditions, including severe allergic reaction after any drug, food, any vaccine or any ingredients of Covishield; fever; bleeding disorder; immunocompromised; pregnant; breastfeeding or received another COVID-19 vaccine, the minister said.

Only those COVID-19 vaccines that have been granted permission for restricted use in emergency situation by the Drugs Controller General of India have been used for COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country.

As per New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has granted permission to manufacture two vaccines based on the prescribed procedure and due evaluation of pre-clinical and clinical trial data. PTI PLBHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

The Boys Season 3’s returning actors revealed, Jensen Ackles talks on his character Soldier Boy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-NFL-Profile of the Kansas City Chiefs

Profile of the American Football Conferences Kansas City Chiefs, who play the National Football Conferences Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Founded 1959. Began play as the Dallas Texans as a charter member of the American ...

Tomar defends farm laws in RS; 'death warrants' for farmers, says Cong MP

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday asserted that the governments offer to amend the new farm laws to assuage farmers sentiments did not mean they had any flaws even as opposition parties demanded fresh legislations with one...

ASEAN key market for Buddhist Tourism in India: Prahlad Singh Patel

The Union Minister of State for Culture Tourism, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel co-chaired the 8th Meeting of ASEAN-India Tourism Ministers meeting with Minister of Tourism of Cambodia H.E. Dr Thong Khon through video conferencing today. The Mee...

'People are hurting,' Biden says as jobs report spurs stimulus push

After weak jobs data showed the U.S. labor market recovery is stalling, President Joe Biden and his economic team on Friday hammered home the same message in meetings, interviews and television appearances Its time to get more money out to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021