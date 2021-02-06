Left Menu

Spain: 1st case of Brazilian variant in Madrid

Spain has reported its first case of the Brazilian variant in a passenger arriving at Madrid airport.The Madrid regional health department said Friday the 44-year-old man arrived from Brazil on Jan. 29 and had a negative PCR document but tested positive in an antibody test at the airport. Spain this week began tightening restrictions on flights from Brazil and South Africa owing to variants detected in those countries.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 06-02-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 00:51 IST
Spain: 1st case of Brazilian variant in Madrid
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spain has reported its first case of the Brazilian variant in a passenger arriving at Madrid airport.

The Madrid regional health department said Friday the 44-year-old man arrived from Brazil on Jan. 29 and had a negative PCR document but tested positive in an antibody test at the airport. He was taken to a city hospital, which later confirmed the variant. Spain this week began tightening restrictions on flights from Brazil and South Africa owing to variants detected in those countries. It already has similar restrictions with Britain.

The 14-day average infection rate per 100,000 population continued to ease, dropping to 750 on Friday from 783 on Thursday. ICU bed occupancy by coronavirus patients remains at 44%.

On Friday, Spain reported 28,565 new coronavirus cases, resuming a downward trend. Spain has registered 2.9 million cases and a confirmed death toll of 61,386.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poacher killed in Assam, another arrested

A poacher was killed andanother arrested from two different places in Assam on Friday,forest department officials said.In the first incident, a poacher was killed by forestguards in Nameri National Park in Sonitpur, they said.The poachers, ...

White House unites around simple message: Spend now to save the economy

After lackluster jobs data showed the U.S. labor market recovery is stalling, President Joe Biden and his economic team on Friday hammered home the same message in meetings, interviews and television appearances Its time to put more money i...

Collaboration needed in fight against COVID-19, UK and French leaders agree

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed in a call on Friday that a successful global vaccination programme required a collaborative effort between governments, a spokeswoman for the British leader sa...

Venezuela sentences two PDVSA managers for divulging confidential information

Venezuela has sentenced two managers of state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela to five years in prison on charges of divulging confidential information, chief prosecutor Tarek Saab wrote on Twitter on Friday.Authorities had arrested Aryen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021