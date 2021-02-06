Brazil drugmaker eyes contract, regulatory OK for Russian vaccine next week

Brazil drugmaker eyes contract, regulatory OK for Russian vaccine next weekReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 06-02-2021 01:27 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 01:25 IST
Brazilian pharmaceutical company União Química expects health regulator Anvisa to approve emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 next week, its director for international business Rogerio Rosso told Reuters on Friday.
Rosso said the company expects to draw up a contract by Wednesday with the Health Ministry for an initial 10 million imported doses based on a reference price of $10 per dose. He said the ministry is also interested in buying the firm's entire domestic production of Sputnik V, an estimated 8 million doses a month from April, for Brazil's national immunization program.
