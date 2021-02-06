Collaboration needed in fight against COVID-19, UK and French leaders agree
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed in a call on Friday that a successful global vaccination programme required a collaborative effort between governments, a spokeswoman for the British leader said.
The call between Johnson and Macron follows criticism by French officials over Britain's vaccination programme and comes just a week after the European Union threatened to impose a hard border on the island of Ireland to protect its vaccine supply. Brussels swiftly withdrew that threat.
"The leaders discussed the fight against coronavirus," the spokeswoman said in a statement. "The leaders agreed that a successful global vaccination programme will require a collaborative effort between governments."
