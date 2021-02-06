16,675 more health workers get COVID-19 vaccine in Assam

At least 16,675 health workersin Assam received the shots of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday,taking the total number of people inoculated so far to 77,264,according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

'Covishield' vaccine was given to 15,360 beneficiariesat 289 session sites, while 1,315 received 'Covaxin' shots at29 sites.

Two cases of adverse event following immunisation(AEFI) were reported from Kokrajhar and Barpeta districts, itsaid.

The COVID-19 tally in Assam mounted to 2,17,193 as thenortheastern state reported seven new cases, the lowest sinceMay last year.

The new cases include two from Dibrugarh and one eachfrom Bishwanath and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.

The fresh cases were detected out of 16,240 samplestested with a positivity rate at 0.04 per cent.

No coronavirus death was reported during the day, theNHM bulletin said.

The total number of fatalities due to the infectionstood at 1,084, while 1,347 COVID patients have died for otherreasons.

Assam currently has 359 active cases, and threemigrated to other states.

Twenty-nine patients were cured of the disease duringthe day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,14,403,the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients is at98.72 per cent.

The state has so far conducted 64,46,265 sample testsfor COVID-19, it added.

